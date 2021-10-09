Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 153.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Barclays were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Barclays by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 2.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCS opened at $10.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BCS upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.83.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

