Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GEMD. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Gem Diamonds to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note on Wednesday.

LON:GEMD opened at GBX 57.90 ($0.76) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 67. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 35.40 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £81.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

