Barrington Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS)

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Points International in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Points International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Points International to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

PTS opened at C$21.62 on Friday. Points International has a 52-week low of C$12.25 and a 52-week high of C$23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$323.00 million and a PE ratio of -59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.86.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$126.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.62 million.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

