Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,270 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Bausch Health Companies worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BHC stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.