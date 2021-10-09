Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €93.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.43 ($118.15).

BMW stock opened at €84.68 ($99.62) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion and a PE ratio of 4.99. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 12-month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €80.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €85.25.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

