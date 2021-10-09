Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have lagged the industry year to date, courtesy of its weak 2021 results. Both top and bottom lines declined year over year. Results were affected by supply-chain challenges, higher-than-expected cost inflation and a drop in store traffic due to the rising COVID-19 Delta cases. The headwinds are likely to persist through a part of the holiday season, thus, crushing hopes of a swift economic recovery. Drab sales and dismal gross margins hurt adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal second quarter. Management slashed the fiscal 2021 view. Higher freight costs also remain concerning. However, the company is progressing well with the transformation plan, including store fleet optimization efforts and store remodeling programs. The company’s newly launched Owned Brands and enhanced digital capabilities also bode well.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.15.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

