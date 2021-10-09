Berenberg Bank Trims Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Target Price to GBX 5,400

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,900 ($90.15) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,470.77 ($71.48).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,929 ($64.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,306.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,753.98. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The firm has a market cap of £79.81 billion and a PE ratio of 5.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 404.10 ($5.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71). Also, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

