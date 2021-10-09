Berenberg Bank Trims Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Target Price to GBX 3,700

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:WPM opened at GBX 2,801.85 ($36.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £12.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 2,288.68 ($29.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,980.31 ($52.00). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,092.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,144.32.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.38%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.