Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Stock Position Raised by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,986 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 827,517 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 139,038 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

In other news, Director David Brunelle bought 5,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at $183,349.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $34,009.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

