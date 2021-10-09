Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $39.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.33.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 11,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $407,804.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,728 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

