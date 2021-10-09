Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given New $72.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BCYC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.33.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $52.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of -0.42.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $62,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,176 shares of company stock worth $4,527,728 over the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 2,855.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 63,966 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $618,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after buying an additional 228,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 394.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 43,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

