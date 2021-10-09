Bicycle Therapeutics plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($5.36) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.36) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.65). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCYC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of -0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $62,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $279,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at $19,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,176 shares of company stock worth $4,527,728 over the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

