BIDR (BIDR) Price Hits $0.0001

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.86 million and approximately $24.10 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BIDR has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00064996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00138225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00091227 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,854.60 or 0.99774513 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.29 or 0.06335725 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

