BIKI (BIKI) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, BIKI has traded down 0% against the dollar. BIKI has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $10,252.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIKI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00050292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.31 or 0.00232925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00102058 BTC.

BIKI Coin Profile

BIKI is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

