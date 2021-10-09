BinaryX Price Reaches $58.69 on Top Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded up 61.2% against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $58.69 or 0.00107129 BTC on exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $108.68 million and $14.64 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001449 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $419.64 or 0.00765921 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About BinaryX

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,340,796 coins and its circulating supply is 1,851,553 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

