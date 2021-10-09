Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 4,577.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:BIO opened at $722.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $777.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $675.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $507.22 and a 12 month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. The business had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total value of $1,729,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

