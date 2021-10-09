BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

BCRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The business had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

