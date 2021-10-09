BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Short Interest Down 16.8% in September

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 639.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.49. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,452 shares of company stock worth $11,068,081. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $897,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 17.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,009,000 after purchasing an additional 74,816 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 174,050.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 201,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

