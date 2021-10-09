BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday.

BioNTech stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,135. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $75.35 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $729,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,112,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth $345,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

