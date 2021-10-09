Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given Buy Rating at CIBC

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.50% from the company’s current price.

BIREF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Birchcliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

OTCMKTS:BIREF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.35. 52,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.64 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

