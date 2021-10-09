Bitcoin Atom Market Capitalization Achieves $2.12 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $170.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 48% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000036 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.