BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Cap Hits $5.29 Million

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and $5,594.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.53 or 0.00231458 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00124693 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.13 or 0.00145435 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

