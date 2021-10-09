BitCore (BTX) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges. BitCore has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $370,392.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCore has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,793.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,587.38 or 0.06547072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.86 or 0.00330080 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.20 or 0.01131877 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00103096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.58 or 0.00504767 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.04 or 0.00346829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.00327001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005151 BTC.

About BitCore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

