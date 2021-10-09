BitTube (TUBE) Trading Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. BitTube has a market cap of $1.60 million and $10,962.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTube has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $279.75 or 0.00508184 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 323,691,586 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

