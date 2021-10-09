BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $300.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 75,824 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

