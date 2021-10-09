BlackRock Inc. Has $217.41 Million Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,427,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,212,331 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $217,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 40.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,042,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after buying an additional 2,903,785 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 21.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,648 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,825,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,199 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 953.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,466,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 75.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,943 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Gold Fields stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

