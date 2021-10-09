BlackRock Inc. Has $230.28 Million Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,401,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,703 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of NBT Bancorp worth $230,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 319.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 152,115 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 250.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 61,692 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,984,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,786,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after buying an additional 41,995 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $37.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.69. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $118.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.72 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.26%.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBTB. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

