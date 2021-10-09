BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,981,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $235,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $37.03 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of -1.68.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The company had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

VIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.86.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $414,985.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,177 shares of company stock worth $6,130,615. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

