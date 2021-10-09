BlackRock Inc. Sells 111,223 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,212,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.75% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $231,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $67.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.10 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.