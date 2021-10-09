BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,844,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.23% of The St. Joe worth $216,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The St. Joe stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.09.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

