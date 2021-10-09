Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,187,000 after acquiring an additional 106,524 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Shares of IR opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $55.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

