Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

NYSE:MD opened at $27.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,069 shares of company stock worth $3,655,028. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.