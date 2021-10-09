Blair William & Co. IL Sells 30,827 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 81.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,827 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 158.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 162,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

BATS EFAV opened at $75.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.29. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

