Blair William & Co. IL Sells 92 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Primerica were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Primerica by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Primerica by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. upped their price objective on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $157.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $654.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

