Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $501,259,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $309,915,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $141,942,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,831,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,226,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $46.49.

