Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.70.

NYSE BVH opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $556.36 million, a P/E ratio of 133.21 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $193.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.2% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

