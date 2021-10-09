Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 654.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,795.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,790.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,513.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,487.00 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

