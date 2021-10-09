Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 77,194 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,194 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELY opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.10. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet cut Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

