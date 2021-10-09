Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter valued at $5,956,243,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,407,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387,539 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KE by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KE by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,956 shares during the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BEKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of -1.61.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

