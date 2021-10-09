Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 494.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 704.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,573 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after purchasing an additional 180,660 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,869.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,425 shares of company stock worth $23,842,798 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $225.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.25 and a 200 day moving average of $268.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.66 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.53 and a 1 year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. The company had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.85.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.