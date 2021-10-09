Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.62 Million Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 43,354 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 41.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 214,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,152,000 after buying an additional 62,673 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $5,492,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 18.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 109,076 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $84.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.48. The stock has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

