Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,177,000 after purchasing an additional 774,370 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after purchasing an additional 339,614 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 100.5% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 304,350 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,684,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.27.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.79 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.