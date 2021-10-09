BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Shares Up 0.6%

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$36.86 and last traded at C$36.78. 314,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 650,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

