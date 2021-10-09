BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Shares Down 4.1%

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT)’s share price fell 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$13.88 and last traded at C$13.88. 1,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.31. The firm has a market cap of C$463.76 million and a PE ratio of 5.37.

BMTC Group Company Profile (TSE:GBT)

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 32 locations in Quebec province.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for BMTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.