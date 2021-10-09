BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 448 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FMX opened at $82.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.54 and its 200 day moving average is $83.53.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

