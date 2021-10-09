BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 167 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after acquiring an additional 310,280 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

NYSE:PAG opened at $104.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $50.45 and a one year high of $109.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.05.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

