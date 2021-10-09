BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $149,000 Stock Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of Daktronics worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 22,577 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Daktronics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 101,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Daktronics in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Daktronics by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 56,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Daktronics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,973,000 after purchasing an additional 219,810 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAKT opened at $5.66 on Friday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $256.72 million, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $144.73 million during the quarter.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

