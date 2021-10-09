BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $186,000 Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 39,343 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after acquiring an additional 87,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 437.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 146,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. CL King began coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $344.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

