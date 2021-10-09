BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 4,145 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $49,082,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $31,345,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,350,000 after acquiring an additional 428,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,145,000 after acquiring an additional 375,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,608,000 after acquiring an additional 258,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $141.68 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.92.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

