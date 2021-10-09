BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Holdings in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 41.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,933,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 848,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 580,345 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCE opened at $20.35 on Friday. Arco Platform Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.90. The company has a market cap of $614.31 million, a P/E ratio of -508.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $48.38 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

